Juvenile sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are investigating after a shooting left a juvenile boy with life-threatening injuries Saturday.

Police responded to the call just after 3:30 p.m. on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with a gun shot wound to the torso.

10 On Your Side is working to get more information on the condition of the victim.

Police are still investigating, anyone with information can contact Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300 or submit a tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story.