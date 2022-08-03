PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile was shot Tuesday night in Portsmouth, police say.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the juvenile male arrived at a local hospital around 10:50 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment.

This is the fourth person who police say had been shot in Portsmouth on Tuesday.

One man was treated for non life-threatening injuries at a local hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon. Two men were shot around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, and one was pronounced dead. Police provided an update Wednesday that, while the two early-morning incidents happened with an hour of each other, there is no indication they are connected.

A 16-year-old was also shot Monday night in Portsmouth. He is expected to survive.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

