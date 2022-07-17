PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile was sent to the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Police say the call for the shooting came in around 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Tejo Lane.

One male juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting and was transported to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning the exact age of the juvenile along with possible additional injuries during the incident.

Those with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.