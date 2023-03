PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Portsmouth, according to police.

On March 12, around 12:35 p.m. Portsmouth Police received a call in reference to a gunshot wound incident near Hedgerow Lane.

Police say a male juvenile had a non life-threatening injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near Hedgerow Lane. A juvenile male sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/jIpbahsBVK — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) March 12, 2023

This incident is under investigation, no further information at this time.