Boy shot, injured Wednesday on Harvard Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A boy was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon in Portsmouth.
Portsmouth police said the shooting happened near the 40 block of Harvard Road around 4:30 p.m.
The boy sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police did not release information on the boy’s age or the extent of his injuries.
