Boy shot, injured Wednesday on Harvard Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A boy was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police said the shooting happened near the 40 block of Harvard Road around 4:30 p.m.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not release information on the boy’s age or the extent of his injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

