PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile is seriously injured following a shooting Saturday night in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cedar Ln. Police say the juvenile has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.