PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile is seriously injured following a shooting Saturday night in Portsmouth.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cedar Ln. Police say the juvenile has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.