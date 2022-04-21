PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile male was seriously hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Portsmouth.
Police said it happened near the 1000 block of Madison Street and the call came in around 8:34 a.m.
The age of the victim hasn’t been shared but police said he’s a “juvenile male.”
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No suspect information is available at this time but police are still investigating.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.