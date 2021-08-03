Juvenile injured in shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded at 2:17 p.m. to the 3000 block of Airline Boulevard for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
They arrived and found a male juvenile who had been shot. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police did not release the boy’s age.
