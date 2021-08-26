Juvenile injured in shooting in Portsmouth on Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a juvenile was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.
Police say they responded to a local hospital at 6:05 p.m. for a report of a walk-in gunshot wound. They arrived and found a male juvenile who had been shot. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Roanoke Avenue.
