PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.

According to police, they got the call for a gunshot wound incident just after 6 p.m. Tuesday near the 10th block of Merrimac Drive.

A juvenile boy sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.