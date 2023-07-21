PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A girl has been sent to the hospital following a shooting early Friday morning in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:13 a.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave. Police say a girl was transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

This is the fourth shooting on Virginia Ave. this year, with the most recent occurring on Monday which resulted in a man being injured.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news and will be updated. 10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye will have more on this story starting on WAVY News 10 Today.