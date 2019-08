PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A young man showed up at Maryview Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Bryant Hall with Portsmouth Police said they got the call about the gunshot victim at 1:34 p.m.

He confirmed the victim is male and is a juvenile, but did not have information yet on his condition.

There is also no confirmation at this time on where the shooting happened or the circumstances surrounding it.

