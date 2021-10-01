Juvenile dies following shooting on Berkley Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide after a juvenile was shot and killed on Friday afternoon, near Frederick Boulevard.

possible suspect vehicle (photo: Portsmouth Police)

According to police, they received a call around 2:30 p.m. about an incident in the 2900 block of Berkley Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a juvenile male who was suffering from a critical gunshot wound.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police believe the suspects may have been driving a dark-colored 2019 or newer Nissan Altima. There were up to three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

This shooting comes less than one day after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth.

In September, WAVY reported at least seven shootings involving kids in Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Newport News. Three of those children died.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.