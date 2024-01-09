PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Lee family is caught in a nightmare that won’t go away.

On the morning of June 7, 2022, four residents of a boarding home on Maple Avenue were shot; three died on the scene, including Poquoson native 33-year-old Georgio Lee.

“Oh, it’s like a hole in everybody’s heart. And we don’t really know which way to even think or to go with this until the trial goes through itself and see how it comes out in the end,” said his uncle Ronnie Lee.

For the opening statement in a jury trial against suspect Raymond Gore, the prosecution painted the gruesome scene inside the Maple Avenue home.

Ashley Merricks was found at the front door, Oleshia Mears was found dead in a closet, Georgio Lee was shot while in bed, and Samuel Jones was at the top of a staircase, wounded, but alive for a few more days.

The defense says the case, which was previously dismissed during a preliminary hearing, will fall apart again based on testimony from two so-called jail snitches.

For example, the defense says before Jones died he reportedly told a police officer who was wearing a hot body camera the suspects were two young black men.

The older of the Gores is 58 years old; his codefendant, a relative, is in his early 40s.

Regina Mobley: Do you have confidence as the prosecution is moving forward with this evidence?

Shecora Lee: I have more confidence now than we did the first time, because the first time was just like a slap in the face to all of us. And this time, I think they have all the information.

Stay with 10 On Your Side as testimony will begin Wednesday. The defense says it has statements from one victim, made on police body camera, that will prove police have the wrong men.

Co-defendant Antwann Gore is due in court for a jury trial on June 20, 2024.