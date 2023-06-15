PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The second annual Juneteenth, Freedom Day on the downtown Portsmouth waterfront will not disappoint.

Headliners 702-Where My Girls At – and Montell Jordan – This is How We Do It– will keep you in the groove while African American vendors will display their unique creations.

10 On Your Side photojournalist Robert Rizzo recently interviewed one artist whose stunning acrylic and epoxy creations will be on display at the second annual Juneteenth celebration. Rizzo interviewed Ortiz, whose professional name is J. Ortiz, in his workshop as he explained what it means, as an artist, to have a seat at the table.

J. Ortiz

JoeI Ortiz: I would like my artwork to inspire people to do things that they always thought about doing in life. I am Joel Ortiz, and my company name is Loscar Creations. I’ve been in business for about five years. I’ve been a vendor at Juneteenth, one of the local artists amongst the other national artists that will be there.

Brothers: Chops Seafood Spirits

Robert Rizzo (photojournalist): What does Juneteenth mean to you?

Joel Ortiz: Freedom, freedom for people in the community.

Tony Brothers: My name is Tony Brothers[the owner] This is Brothers: Chops Seafood Spirits We’ve been in business for three-and-a-half years. Moving to a new place, I showed him the old place I showed him this place and he says, ‘Hey when you are ready to do it, I can do the floors for you,’ and I said OK. Then he came over one night and he said, ‘You know, I can do tables for you too.’ I am more than happy with what he did and there has not been a person that has come in here that has not complimented what he has done.

Tony Brothers

Joel Ortiz: Doing things for clients and they give you the creative freedom nigh to be a little bit tricky sometimes but if they are open-minded in the end, they’re going to be happy with it. Overall, it’s not about how much you make; it’s how good you make that client feel at the end. I would hate to work with somebody, take their money for now, and in the end, they are still not happy.

Ortiz advice: Realize that it’s never too late to actually do things that [you’ve] always thought about doing or always wanted to do.