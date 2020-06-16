Judge will rule by Sept. 1 whether Portsmouth inmates must move to Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A long-running battle between the Portsmouth sheriff and the city over the fate of the Portsmouth City Jail is expected to take another turn by Sept. 1.

A Portsmouth judge said Tuesday that he will make a ruling by Sept. 1 on whether the city must move inmates to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

The debate over whether the city jail should be closed has been going on for nearly a year, since the city condemned the facility in July 2019 with little notice.

Sheriff Michael Moore has fought to keep the jail open and housing inmates, while the city has been working to close it and move the inmates to the HRRJ — which the city pays nearly $6 million a year to have available.

Several people, including Board of Corrections Chair Bernie Francis and Mayor John Rowe, testified Tuesday in court.

According to information released in court, the HRRJ is only housing 20 Portsmouth inmates, instead of up to 250, which is what the city pays to have available.

If the judge rules in favor of moving the inmates to the HRRJ, the decision would follow the request of City Council, which filed a petition asking a court to order the sheriff to move the jail’s inmates to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

In March, a judge ordered the jail to stay open, overriding the council’s attempts to move the inmates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

