Judge says Portsmouth must send inmates to HRRJ, then stays ruling until June 16

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The first day back for in-person court cases started with a big development in the ongoing fight between the City of Portsmouth and the sheriff.

At first, the judge more or less sided with the city, saying that the sheriff needed to honor a contract and send inmates to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail instead of keeping them entirely at the Portsmouth City Jail.

However now, there is chance that ruling could change.

That’s because Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore’s attorneys — Jon Babineau and now, state Sen. Thomas K. Norment — want to still put City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton and Mayor John Rowe on the stand.

The judge stayed his decision until he hears additional evidence June 16.

The debate between the city and the sheriff is years old, but most recently flared up when the city condemned the jail, which is operated by the sheriff, in July 2019.

The city building and code official condemned the jail and the rest of the civic center after they said they found problems with the fire suppression system and unsanitary conditions.

The sheriff sued the city of the condemnation.

Later, in December, the city filed a petition asking a court to order the sheriff to move the jail’s inmates to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. The city already pays close to $6 million a year to have 250 inmate beds available at that facility.

In March, a judge ordered the jail to stay open, overriding council’s attempts to move the inmates.

On Monday, the judge initially said the sheriff needs to honor that contract with the HRRJ and send inmates to that facility. He then stayed his decision until June 16.

Following the court appearance, Norment said the original ruling would be dangerous.

“We were just alarmed that the judge was initially prepared to dismiss the suit and rule in favor of the City Council. The practical effects of that is — that it would close the Portsmouth City Jail — the sheriff would be required to move all of his prisoners from the Portsmouth City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail,” he said.

Due to COVID-19, moving inmates to the HRRJ wouldn’t be feasible right now because the facility isn’t accepting any other inmates over concerns over spread of the virus.

The city attorney declined to comment on the case Monday.

FOLLOWING the hearing…State Sen. Tommy Norment…who now is helping to represent the sheriff…spoke on why he believes initial ruling was premature. @cityofPortsVA had no comment @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/b4uv0nDYrj — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 18, 2020

