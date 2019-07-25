Judge rules signs condemning Portsmouth City Jail be temporarily removed

A condemnation notice was placed on the Portsmouth City Jail on July 25th, 2019. (Scott Blessing/WAVY-TV)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The signs will be coming down, at least for now.

Late Thursday, Portsmouth City Circuit Court Judge Johnny E. Morrison ruled a 60-day stay, halting legal proceedings in the case, meaning the buildings of the civic center, which include city jail, can remain in use for the time being.

“The city knew the city jail had problems for decades,” Morrison said. “People need to come together and communicate.”

Portsmouth’s sheriff had requested a judge step in after City Manager Lydia Pettis-Patton deemed the jail “uninhabitable” Wednesday afternoon and had the building official put up bright orange “condemned” signs over all the doors.

“We are pleased, and we are hoping to move forward with a plan with the city to build a new jail,” said Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore following the hearing.

Pettis-Patton first told city council Tuesday night of the determination that the buildings were far past their life cycle. Studies had recently been completed evaluating the structural integrity, environmental safety and mechanical components of the property that sits in the 700 block of Crawford Street.

The condemnation notice reads in part: “…this property is a serious threat to health, life and safety of the occupants/public … this building/dwelling is to remain vacant until occupancy has been approved by the inspector…”

