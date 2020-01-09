Judge rules Portsmouth jail will stay open; city must make repairs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Continued debate over the future of the Portsmouth City Jail was the focus of a court hearing Thursday.

The judge ruled that the jail will not be condemned and that the city must complete repairs to it.

This debate has been going on for months. In July, the city’s building and code official decided to condemn the city jail after reportedly finding problems with the fire suppression system and unsanitary conditions, among other issues.

Sheriff Michael Moore filed a lawsuit against the city fighting the condemnation.

Just last month, the City of Portsmouth filed its own petition asking a judge to order the sheriff to move current inmates and any new prisoners to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, which has room to spare.

As per the judge’s ruling Thursday, the jail will remain open.

