Judge orders Portsmouth jail to remain open, overriding City Council’s vote to close the facility

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has ordered that the Portsmouth jail remain open, nullifying city council’s Tuesday vote to close the building.

Portsmouth Judge Johnny Morrison said Friday that people are “playing games” with the fate of the jail, which needs repairs. He ordered the facility to remain open.

“Council can pass all the resolutions it wants, but the jail will stay open,” Portsmouth Judge Johnny Morrison ordered on Friday.

Morrison’s order nullifies a 3-4 vote that Portsmouth City Council took Tuesday in favor of closing the jail. Morrison’s order is the latest development in a debate about the fate of the jail.

Portsmouth City Council’s vote came just hours after an attorney for Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore filed an emergency injunction to try to stop City Council’s consideration of the matter.

This is not the first time court officials have ordered the jail to remain open. In January, a court order required the city to repair the jail instead of condemning and closing it. A judge has also previously urged both sides to try to work things out outside of court.

The issue regarding the quality of the jail is years old. City Council said in 2012 that the Civic Center and jail were near the end of their usable lives. The matter flared up again in July 2019 when the city’s building and code official decided to condemn the city jail and the rest of the civic center after finding problems with the fire suppression system and unsanitary conditions.

The sheriff sued the city over the condemnation.

In December, the city filed a petition in court to move the jail’s inmates to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. Portsmouth pays close to $6 million a year to have 250 beds available at that facility for its inmates.

Tuesday’s resolution passed by City Council pointed to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail as an outlet for the displaced inmates should the city jail close.