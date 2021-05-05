Judge approves $900K settlement in inmate death at HRRJ

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has approved a settlement between the father of an inmate who died and the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, its medical provider, and the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

32-year-old Regina Honeycutt died in 2018 after she was found unresponsive at Hampton Roads Regional Jail. The medical examiner said she died of a bowel perforation caused by colon cancer.



Honeycutt’s family claimed she complained of overwhelming stomach pain to the medical staff at the regional jail in the days and weeks before she died.

Her father filed a lawsuit against the leadership of HRRJ and the Norfolk City Jail and their medical provider for nearly $10 million back in 2019. He claimed that his daughter’s medical symptoms were apparent and severe, but no one took her to the hospital until she became unresponsive.

The lawsuit was filed against the HRRJ Authority, HRRJ Superintendent David Hackworth, Norfolk Sheriff Joseph Baron, the jail’s medical provider Correct Care Solutions, LLC, and other individual medical professionals.

Honeycutt was transferred to HRRJ from the Norfolk City Jail just a day before her death.

On Wednesday, a judge approved a settlement of $900,000 between Honeycutt’s father and all defendants. Correct Care Solutions, LLC agreed to pay $650,000. HRRJ Authority, HRRJ Superintendent David Hackworth agreed to pay $125,000. Norfolk Sheriff Joseph Baron, Deputy Caniff, and Deputy Dudley agreed to pay $125,000.