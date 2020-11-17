Judge approves $800K wrongful-death settlement in lawsuit against HRRJ

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth judge approved an $800,000 settlement in a lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail’s medical contractor, Correct Care Solutions.

Marcia Keeling filed the wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of her son, 18-year-old Davageah Jones, earlier this year.

Jones died on May 15, 2018 after jail staff found him unresponsive in his cell.

He had appeared in District Court the day before. During that hearing, the judge noticed Jones looked ill, suspended the hearing, and ordered his public defender to contact the jail and get him treatment.

According to the lawsuit, jail staff ignored his condition and returned him to a cell. He died the next day of diabetic ketoacidosis, caused by a lack of insulin.

Keeling sued for more than $18 million in damages.