Judge accepts plea in case of Portsmouth mom charged in accidental shooting of child

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth mother will not spend time behind bars, after a judge accepted a plea agreement in a case where one of her children accidentally shot another.

This incident happened back in February 2019 on Lexington Drive in Portsmouth.

Raven Simone Hill was charged with felony child neglect, obstruction of justice and allowing a child to access a firearm.

Police say her 3-year-old child accidentally shot her 5-year-old. The 5-year-old survived.

In court Thursday, Hill pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement. As part of that agreement, the court will wait one year to make a ruling. In that time, Hill must attend parenting and gun safety classes. If she follows all instructions, she will not face jail time.

The judge said this should be a lesson to other parents to lock up any firearms in their home.

