PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge is set to reopen Saturday three weeks after the fire at the Wheelabrator Portsmouth facility.

South Norfolk Jordan Bridge General Manager, Kevin Crum, confirmed with 10 On Your Side around 5:45 p.m. that the bridge is in the process of being fully reopened and that it should be fully open to drive on in the next few minutes.

The fire occurred on Dec. 16 around 11:50 a.m. and caused significant damage to a conveyor belt duct at Wheelabrator Portsmouth. The large conveyer belt, which moves the trash from the facility, caught fire and caused significant damage to the facility.

Since then, crews had been working to repair the damage caused by the fire. The Jordan Bridge also was open on a limited basis for NNSY parking residences and businesses.