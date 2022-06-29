PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– A local businesswoman is looking for help in her next chapter! Her used bookstore is being forced to move out of its space.

Jeannie’s Used Books has been in a small strip mall on High Street near Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth for 22 years.



“To me, books are my friends,” said Jeannie. “I’ve always escaped into books because that’s where I feel most comfortable.”

Over the years, her collection has grown to over 250,000 books.

In April, she received a notice to move by the end of May. She requested for a little more time and now she must move by September.



“I’ve raised 8 grandchildren in here, and I think they are more upset than I am because they grew up here.”

Kline Realty tells 10 On Your Side the owners believe there is an issue when it comes to splitting the water costs with the neighboring unit. The owners are sympathetic, yet feel both tenants should move.

Hunt said in two decades, that was never an issue.

“I’ve been here 22 years and I’ve never had an issue with sharing the water meter before. We’ve always spilt it 3 ways,” she said. “I feel like somebody has control of my life and they are making me do something that’s not fair. I don’t think it’s fair but it is their building, it’s private and they have the right to do what they want.”

Scott Orlins, a loyal customer, says he wants Jeannie to stay.



“People don’t realize what a historic place this is. It’s just incredible what she’s offering and the services that she provides,” said Orlins. “It would be a loss to Portsmouth and a loss to the whole area. It’s a shame when you take a small business owner and then you force them to close down and there’s very little that she can do about it.”

Hunt said she is having a hard time finding another store.



“Now I’m looking for a new place to go and with the rent being so high and I need quite a big space. There are not many places out there!”

She predicts it may need about two months to pack and move.



“It’s going to take a village to move this. I think I have a village behind me. I do I have some great people that come in here.”

She may have to close temporarily until she finds a new space.



“I’m not ready to retire, I need somewhere to go every day!” She adds, “I’m not going to let that happen, there’s too many people who want to keep me open.”

Some of her customers are dropping off boxes and volunteering to help her move.

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.

If you would like to help locate a space or volunteer to assist with the move, call 757-398-3331.