PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A fire that broke out at a multi-family dwelling Monday afternoon is suspicious, according to the Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office.

When crews with Portsmouth Fire and Navy Region Fire arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of South Street around 5 p.m., flames were visible from the front windows.

The crews attacked the fire from inside and were able to keep it contained to the unit where it originated. The fire department says the quick and efficient action saved multiple units from damage.

No injures were reported. The unit was vacant.

Multi family fire in the 1700 block of South St. in Portsmouth, Va. on April 11, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Dept.)

