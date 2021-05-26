Interior renderings unveiled for proposed Portsmouth casino

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth has released the proposed interior renderings for the new gaming and entertainment complex planned for Victory Boulevard.

The $300 plus million venue will feature a casino, sportsbook, premier restaurants, a live entertainment lounge, hotel, event center that can host concerts, weddings, meetings, and many more. The facility is proposed to sit south of Interstate 264 at Victory Boulevard.

The newly released renderings highlight the ficility’s promenade, state-of-the-art gaming floor, multiple bar areas flanked with large LED screens, a live music lounge, dining areas with canopy trellis covered seating, and other amenities.

“Our goal is to exceed the expectation of Portsmouth residents who voted overwhelmingly for the project,” said Delceno Miles, spokesperson for Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

“Rivers Casino Portsmouth looks forward not only to being the first destination casino to open in Virginia—but also the best.”

Developers are also looking to building a hotel as part of the project, even though, as of now, they don’t know when construction would start.

Rush Street Gaming is not required to start building the hotel component of their project immediately because voters in Norfolk approved a casino and hotel of their own — a different project than the one proposed by Rush Street Gaming.

NEW RENDERINGS revealed show the inside of @BetRivers proposed $300 casino in @cityofPortsVA. Tonight City Council voted 5-2 to grant Rush Street Gaming permits to operate gaming and build hotel at site off Victory Blvd. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/vfpxgsWMqd — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 26, 2021

The Portsmouth Economic Development Authority has now authorized Rivers to begin work on the project during the operator application process with the Virginia Lottery to ensure the project’s timeline remains on track.



Officials say they are prepared to begin site work pending Portsmouth City Council’s approval of the use permit.

The final vote for the permit isn’t till June 8. The Virginia Lottery Boards will be the last step to get the casino license.

Once operational, the casino is expected to generate about $1.3 million per month in new tax revenue for Portsmouth; plus 1,300 new permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs.