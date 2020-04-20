Inmates no longer being sent to Hampton Roads Regional Jail after inmate tests positive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — New inmates will no longer be sent to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail during the coronavirus pandemic after an inmate tested positive for the disease, leadership says.

The HRRJ announced that an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. That inmate was tested Friday after they developed flu-like symptoms with an elevated temperature. Their test came back positive on Saturday. They are currently in medical isolation and will be quarantined for 14 days. Staff who interacted with that inmate are also self-quarantined at home out of caution.

HRRJ interim-Superintendent Col. Chris Walz said that the housing area where the inmate was living before they tested positive for COVID-19 has been placed in medical isolation for 14 days. Inmates in the housing unit are being monitored for symptoms.

A positive case of COVID-19 at the HRRJ is worrisome for inmates and their family members, several of whom have contacted 10 On Your Side since the news was reported on Saturday.

The HRRJ is a regional facility that is governed by members from the five cities who send inmates to the jail: Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and Portsmouth.

The HRRJ was built in 1998 to address overcrowding at other city jails; however, over time it has become a repository for mentally ill and sick prisoners, housing hundreds of of chronically physically and mentally inmates at any time.

Many HRRJ inmates fall into the category of people who would be at an increased risk for COVID-19.

The facility came under scrutiny from the Department of Justice after several high-profile deaths occurred at the jail. One of those deaths was Jamycheal Mitchell, who became an inmate at the HRRJ after stealing $5 worth of snacks from a store. He died after spending 100 days in restricted housing at the HRRJ.

Walz told 10 On Your Side that over the weekend he contacted the sheriffs in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and Portsmouth. Walz said the sheriffs were “very supportive and have agreed not to send any individuals to HRRJ” during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to not accepting new inmates from area jails, the HRRJ has released 31 inmates since mid-March. Walz said that he continues to work with local sheriff’s courts, prosecutors and public defenders to identify inmates who may be released from the jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, April 20, the Virginia Department of Corrections announced that widespread COVID-19 testing would be conducted at the commonwealth’s prisons; however, jails are governed by local leadership and not subject to testing VADOC is conducting.

Walz said that the jail’s medical provider is determining which inmates will be tested for COVID-19 based on criteria put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HRRJ staff are cleaning and sanitizing the jail to prevent the spread of the disease. Those who are working closely with inmates who have been quarantined are wearing full personal protective equipment, while other staffers are wearing face masks.

All employees, visitors, and contractors entering the jail are required to have their temperatures taken before entering. Walz said anyone with an elevated temperature is sent home.

