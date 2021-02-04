Inmate dies at Hampton Roads Regional Jail after collapsing in kitchen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Regional Jail is investigating after an inmate collapsed in the kitchen and died Thursday.

Officials say that around 1:46 a.m., 49-year-old Keith Andre Robinson was beginning his morning baking preparation when he collapsed.

Lifesaving measures were initiated until Portsmouth Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and took over emergency care. He was pronounced deceased at 2:49 a.m.

Robinson was serving two years and six months for possession of marijuana with intent, serving time for a Parole Board Warrant (3 years and 6 months), and on hold for the U.S. Marshals for a federal probation violation.

Two separate investigations are underway— an internal investigation by the Hampton Roads Regional Jail and one by the Portsmouth Police Department, which is standard procedure.