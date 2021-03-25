Inmate charged with murder at Hampton Roads Regional Jail after death investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has been charged with the murder of a fellow inmate after a death investigation.

Thomas Fludd who was 55 years old died Friday, February 19th around 12:30 pm after being found unresponsive in his cell. Hampton Roads Regional Jail officials tell Ten On Your Side efforts to revive Fludd failed. Police and jail authorities have not released the murder victim’s cause of death, nor have any circumstances surrounding Fludd’s death been released to the public.

Officials didn’t say where Fludd was found or how he died, but launched an investigation.

On March 24, Jail officials issued a statement saying Fludd was murdered by fellow prisoner 55-year old Shamsiddin Muhammad Abdullah, also known as, John Frederick Thompson, who is charged with first-degree murder. The booking photograph of Fludd as a prisoner is not the man Riika Wright remembers. officials haven’t released additional information.

55-year old Shamsiddin Muhammad Abdullah, also known as, John Frederick Thompson (Photo Courtesy – HRRJ)

His arraignment in Portsmouth General District Court for this charge is scheduled for March 29.

“That definitely surprised me; didn’t even know he was in jail I’m like what,” said Wright.

Wright recently moved to Palm Beach, Florida but she remembers seeing Fludd at her former church in Virginia Beach around March of last year.

” He would be at the door greeting everybody; he was always a happy guy,” said Wright.

Court records show Fludd was behind bars on felony larceny charges for a crime that hapened in 2019.

The man who allegedly killed him was behind bars for several felony charges including grand larceny

Wright was surprised to learn Fludd had trouble with the law and was in custody at a facility that has a history of trouble with local, state, and federal officials.

Three local Sheriffs will no longer send prisoners to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail following a string of deaths. The jail has staffing issues and it reportedly has failed to comply with corrective orders from The Department of Justice.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Wright has reached out to the Fludd family and she is calling for justice.

“You can’t bring somebody back but I just pray that God will bring comfort and peace to the family.

The news comes after both the Norfolk and Chesapeake sheriffs announced they were pulling their inmates from the troubled jail, citing staffing issues and lack of safety. A former guard told 10 On Your Side that fear of getting COVID-19 was a key reason for many recently resignations from the jail.

In 2018, a U.S. Department of Justice report heavily criticized the jail’s medical and mental illness programs, saying the jail was violating civil rights under both the 8th and 14th amendments as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Five Hampton Roads cities — Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Portsmouth — are part of the regional jail authority.