Inmate at HRRJ dies after being found unresponsive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth said an inmate at the facility died early Monday morning.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, officials said the inmate was found unresponsive inside the facility around 5:42 a.m. that day.

Although security staff and medical personnel and Portsmouth Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, officials said resuscitation efforts on the inmate were not successful.

The cause of death has not yet been released, however, officials stated in the release that the inmate had multiple underlying health conditions.

Officials didn’t say where the inmate was found or how they died. They also did not release the inmate’s identity.

They said an internal investigation is now underway per standard procedures.

Less than a week ago, another inmate was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead inside the facility. Officials have not stated whether the deaths are related.

