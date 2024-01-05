PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A new year means a new slate, but also a new chance to take back the community.

It was a somber night in Portsmouth as residents, law enforcement and clergy gathered inside of Third Baptist Church, coming together to remember those who lost their lives in 2023.

“This is a solemn occasion that we wish that we did not have to do,” said Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins. “However, I think it was important to continue to remember those individuals that have lost their lives to violence, specifically gun violence, within our city.”

Jenkins spoke about honoring the victims and putting an end to gun violence.

“We must continue to focus on this problem, this epidemic, and try to find solutions and ways to address this monument immediate problem,” Jenkins said.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover also spoke at the ceremony.

“Portsmouth is worth saving,” Glover said. “It’s incumbent upon all of us to do the work collaboratively, to work with our police force, with our leadership, to work with the grassroots organizations, with our communities, our faith based communities to do the right things that we need to do to ensure that we create a greater quality of life for all to live in the city of Portsmouth.”

During the ceremony, the names of those victims were read. Those in attendance lit candles in their memory and family members stood together in solidarity.

“We have not forgotten about you,” Jenkins said. “We will not forget about you and we want to be here with you in your time.”

As the new year begins, they’re praying and hoping for peace and reconciliation.