“I will be vindicated”: Sen. Lucas, facing warrants for her arrest, makes first remarks

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Senator Louise Lucas made her first remarks after being charged with two felonies for an incident that happened at Portsmouth’s Confederate monument on June 10.

“I will be vindicated,” shouted Lucas arriving at the Virginia Assembly Tuesday afternoon. Virginia lawmakers are taking up dozens of criminal justice reforms during a special legislative session.

She, among others, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000.

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene along with other Portsmouth officials held the briefing Monday afternoon to announce that several warrants that have been secured against individuals more than two months after the incident at the city’s Confederate monument.

On June 10, the Confederate monument was vandalized and broken apart by protesters, which culminated with a protester being seriously injured when part of a statue fell on him.

As a result of the investigation, detectives determined that several individuals performed felonious acts and have taken out warrants against them, including Lucas, as well as Portsmouth School Board member LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson, members of the NAACP and members of the public defender’s office.

Here’s the full list of those facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000:

State Sen. L Louise Lucas

James Boyd, Portsmouth NAACP representative

Louie Gibbs, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKesha Hicks, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson, Portsmouth School Board member

Kimberly Wimbish

Dana Worthington

Amira Bethea

Here’s the list of individuals facing a felony charge of injury to a monument in excess of $1,000:

Brenda Spry, public defender

Alexandra Stephens, public defender

Meredith Cramer, public defender

Brandon Woodard

Hanah Renae Rivera

Raymond J Brothers

Greene asked that anyone with an active warrant turn themselves in.

WAVY News 10 previously reached out to Sen. Lucas Monday but did not receive a response. Her attorney Don Scott called the charges a desperate act of politics.

“Consequently they’re doing what they always do which is they weaponize the criminal justice system against black leadership and that’s what they’re doing this time we’re gonna fight it vehemently, we’re gonna fight it vigorously,” Scott told WAVY TV.

Lucas is a longtime Democratic legislator and a key power broker in the state Senate, joining the chamber in 1992.

