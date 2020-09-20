Humanitarian aid organizations based in Hampton Roads help out in states hit hard by hurricanes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads disaster relief and humanitarian aid organizations are down south working to help those impacted by recent hurricanes Laura and Sally.



Anthony Lloyd, Senior Director of US disaster Relief for Operation Blessing, says the work they’ve done recently as been continuous

“We’re obviously still in lake Charles, we have a few folks that are in Alabama and Pensacola primarily to help with assessments,” said Lloyd.

He says they partnered with the Home Depot Foundation to provide hundreds of disaster relief kits to people in need.



“These kits can be used for cleaning supplies helping with them to start on the road to recovery, well also distribute water and food, nonperishable items,” said Lloyd.

Mercy Chefs has also been working around the clock this hurricane season.



“We had the hurricane down in Lake Charles and we have gone from there, right to Pensacola,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and president of Mercy Chefs.

They are currently in Pensacola to provide meals to residents.



“We have two of our mobile kitchens here, we added one last night,” said LeBlanc.



They gave out 5000 plates of food Saturday and will hand out more Sunday. Once power is restored they hope to provide more food for the elderly and at-risk families.



“We’re making arrangements for beautiful grocery boxes with produce, vegetables, dairy, precooked meat, and were going to do our best to put 24,000 of these boxes, thirty-pound boxes, in homes across the county here,” said LeBlanc.

Mercy Chefs says they could be in Pensacola next weekend.



Operation Blessing says they are looking for extra volunteers to still help out in Lake Charles. With other storms making their way toward the US, these organizations could be on the move again to another state soon.

Latest Posts