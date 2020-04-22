Humane Society announces first drive-thru pet pantry for Portsmouth residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Humane Society announced on Wednesday its first drive-thru pet pantry as a way to assist community pet owners with food for their pets during the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive-thru pantry will be on April 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at the PHS located on 4022 Seaboard Court in Portsmouth, Virginia. According to the statement released, proof of Portsmouth residency is required. Examples include a driver’s license, utility bill, lease, or lease listing your current address. Proof of need is not required.

The drive-thru service has a few guidlines to follow in an effort to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Patrons must stay in their vehicles and PHS staff will come to them.

Dry and wet food is available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies are available. Food limits are five dogs per household. The pet pantry is available as a result of community pet food donations.

Catfood is currently not available and those that need assistance now can contact the Norfolk SPCA or the Chesapeake Humane Society.

The PHS recognizes that the food available and distributed may not be what a their pet typically eats.

“Transition food gradually, if possible. The food we provide will likely not be the kind of food your pet is used to eating. This may cause digestive upset. Try to slowly switch from your pet’s old food to any new diet. Prescription diets are not available.”

More information about the pet pantry service can be found on the Facebook event page.

Additionally, the PHS has made temporary adjustments during the coronavirus.

Used items, such as linens, are not being accepted as donations during the coronavirus closures.

Accepted donations include bleach, dawn dish soap, hand soap, and paper towels.

Daily sanitization of commonly touched areas inside the facility.

Community events have been canceled.

Visitors are not permitted at the shelter at this time.

Adoptions are still taking place and can be done by appointment only. Those interested can call 757-397-6004 or email.

Lost pet inquires can be pursued by referencing the PHS lost and found page. If you see your pet, you can call 757-397-6004 or email the PHS.

Emergency surrenders, including stray pets, are accepted by appointment by calling 757-397-6004.

“We hope we can be helpful to you and your pets during this uncertain time. If you have extra unopened dog or cat food, you are welcome to donate it to our pet pantry by dropping it off at our shed!”

Those with questions can visit the Portsmouth Humane Society online or call 757-397-6004.

Latest News