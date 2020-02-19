HUD invests $2.3M in Portsmouth to help residents keep jobs, increase income

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term on March 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Friday that they have invested $2.3 million in the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority (PRHA).

The grant from HUD came from the Jobs Plus program, which aims to help public housing residents with work readiness. It will also help connect people with employers, education, and financial empowerment services.

The Regional Administrator for the Mid-Atlantic region Joe DeFelice says empowering public housing residents will lead them to new opportunities.

“Jobs-Plus is not just an initiative, it’s a pathway to greater prosperity for folks here in Portsmouth,” he said, “HUD is always looking for innovative ways to help others secure new opportunities and to reach their full potential. With this funding, PRHA will be able to help more residents find employment in today’s job market so they can build a better tomorrow.”

The Job Plus program strives to grow long-term investments in low-income communities through partnering with community organizations.

Click here to read the full project summary.

More Portsmouth News: