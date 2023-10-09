NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is relocating its Downtown Portsmouth bus lineup.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 15 HRT will move the on-street transfer location at County and Court Streets to Crawford Street between Columbia and King Streets until further notice.

Relocation of the bus lineup is required for the demolition of the County Street parking garage. The City of Portsmouth announced plans to tear down the structure, due to safety concerns, in August.

Hampton Roads Transit officials say this is HRT’s seventh busiest location serving more than 800 passengers Monday through Friday.