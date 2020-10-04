HRRJ mourns death of officer who tested positive for coronavirus following jail outbreak

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Regional Jail is mourning the loss of a jail officer who passed away after contracting the coronavirus during an outbreak at work.

Master Jail Officer Robert Charles Sunukjian, 48, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24. The Cambridge, Massachusetts native worked with the jail for more than 16 years.

“Over his career, he has worked various assignments throughout the facility. We are grateful for his years of service and he will be sorely missed. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Walz, superintendent of HRRJ.

Sunukjian is survived by his wife of 18 years, Ramona Kathleen Sessoms Sunukjian.

