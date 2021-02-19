HRRJ inmate dies after being found unresponsive

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth said an inmate at the facility died Friday afternoon.

Officials said the unidentified inmate was found unresponsive around 12:03 p.m. Friday.

Security staff, medical personnel, and Portsmouth Emergency Services responded and attempted to resuscitate the inmate, but were unsuccessful.

The inmate was pronounced deceased.

Officials didn’t say where the inmate was found or how they died. They also did not release the inmate’s identity.

An investigation into the death is underway.

