House of Delegates elects Portsmouth public defender to judgeship Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Defender Brenda Spry has been elected to be a Portsmouth Circuit Court judge.

Spry was elected with 51 “yes” votes in the 100-member Virginia House of Delegates.

Her eight-year term will begin Feb. 16, according to the House resolution.

She was elected thanks to a member of Republican House leadership who flipped his vote from a “non-vote” to a “yes.” Because of that, Spry got the extra vote she needed to get to 51, the benchmark needed to be elected.

Spry had the support of Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth).

Spry and Lucas were two in a group of 19 people charged in connection with a protest at the Portsmouth Confederate monument that resulted in a man being severely injured and the monument defaced. Charges were dropped in that case in November.

According to Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach), Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn left open the opportunity to change votes longer than usual. Before Spry gained the 51st vote, he said leaving the vote open that long could result in her election to the judgeship.

“I’ve never seen that before,” Miyares told 10 On Your Side as we watched the fluctuating vote coming in. Miyares said he was shocked the speaker kept the vote open for about 30 minutes, allowing delegates to change votes — which some did.

Del. Steve Heretick said he has issues with some professional complaints that have come to light against Spry, including her handling of an attempted capital murder of a police officer case.

“All I asked for was some more time to deal with these issues that have surfaced … there was no reason we had to take the vote Tuesday … all I called for was for there to be transparency in how she handled the case,” he said.

In addition to Spry, Junius P. Fulton, III was also elected as a judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit in Norfolk on Tuesday night.

