House heavily damaged in fire on Croatan Trail in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A house sustained major damage in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Firefighters say they got the call just after 1:20 p.m. for the fire in the 10 block of Croatan Trail. Crews found heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the home when they arrived, but they were able to quickly suppress the flames with two hoses.

The homeowner required minor medical treatment, but was released at the scene. The person and their pet have been displaced and were being offered assistance by the Red Cross.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.