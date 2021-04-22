House fire on Greenbrook Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the 1500 block of Greenbrook Drive in the Churchland area of the city around 8:35 p.m. for a report of a possible fire.

They arrived and found heavy fire coming from the side of the two-story house.

Crews had contained the fire as of 11 p.m and were working to extinguish hot spots.

At that time, there were no injuries reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

