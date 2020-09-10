House fire in Portsmouth causes major damage, leaves residents displaced

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire that left residents displaced and major damage to the structure on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded just after 12:10 p.m. for a report of a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue. Once on the scene, firefighters found a single-family residence with heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Officials say that firefighters made an “aggressive, interior attack” of the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The home sustained major damage to the living areas.

All occupants were able to evacuate the structure. One adult man that was home at the time of the fire was treated by medics on the scene and released without transport to the hospital.

Officials did not say how many residents were displaced but that they are being assisted by the local chapter of the Red Cross.

“This is a great time to remind everyone, ‘SMOKE ALARMS SAVE LIVES.’ If you or someone you know lives in Portsmouth and needs a Smoke Alarm, contact the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office today at 393-8689.”

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire that originated in the kitchen of the home.





(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Rescue, and Emergency Services)

