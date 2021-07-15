Dog rescued after fire on South Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A dog was rescued from a fire that damaged two houses in Portsmouth on Thursday morning.

The call came in around 9 a.m. for the fire in the 600 block at South and Green streets near the YMCA in Olde Towne.

Firefighters found heavy fire at two homes when they arrived and a second alarm was called for more help. Portsmouth and Navy Region Mid Atlantic firefighters were able to fight the flames and rescue a dog from the home.

The dog rescued from the fire is reunited with its owners.

No occupants were reported injured, but a firefighter was being treated for heat-related illness. The dog was reunited with its owners.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.