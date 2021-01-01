Hospitals across Hampton Roads welcome the first babies born in 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hospitals across Hampton Roads welcomed the first babies born on January 1, 2021.

The very first baby born in 2021 in Hampton Roads was a baby girl at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk. Adalynn was born at 12:08 a.m. and welcomed by her parents, Hannah Blevins (pictured holding Adalynn) and Rose Merriman.



(Courtesy: Parents Hannah Blevins and Rose Merriman as well as Sentara Healthcare)

The staff at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center’s BirthPlace greeted a baby boy as the first newborn to greet the New Year with his arrival at 12:20 a.m.

Cayden J. Parker weighs six pounds and fifteen ounces.



Cayden J. Parker

(Courtesy: Chesapeake Regional Medical Center)

At Riverside Regional Medical Center, a baby girl was the firstborn in 2021. Jiraiya Harris was born at 5:26 a.m. and welcomed by her parents, Janisha Bartlett and Derrick Harris, Jr.

Jiraiya was born 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long.









Jiraiya Harris

(Courtesy: The Harris family and Riverside Regional Medical Center)

This post will be updated throughout the evening.