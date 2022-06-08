PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is now underway after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning, just moments after a man told Portsmouth police he “had killed someone.”

According to Portsmouth Police, officers were called around 6 a.m. Wednesday regarding a report of a suspicious incident near the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man who told them that he had killed someone.

At that same time, Virginia State Police was conducting a death investigation near I-264 and Brambleton Avenue. At the scene, state police found a woman with fatal injuries.

After further investigation, officials learned that the victim had been at the initial location on Wilcox Avenue.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. A suspect is now in custody.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

No further information has beenreleased.