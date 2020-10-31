Home catches fire Saturday morning in Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
portsmouth fire department_610183

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a home fire Saturday morning in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth.

A Portsmouth Fire-Rescue official says they responded to the home on Mt. Vernon Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

Once they got there, a deputy fire chief says they saw heavy fire coming from the home.

They say everyone was out of the home by they time they arrived.

As of 9:37 a.m., crews shared that they were still fighting the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10