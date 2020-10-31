Home catches fire Saturday morning in Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a home fire Saturday morning in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth.

A Portsmouth Fire-Rescue official says they responded to the home on Mt. Vernon Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

Once they got there, a deputy fire chief says they saw heavy fire coming from the home.

They say everyone was out of the home by they time they arrived.

As of 9:37 a.m., crews shared that they were still fighting the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

