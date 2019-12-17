Holiday Grinch averted: Stolen Amazon delivery vehicle found in Portsmouth with all packages still inside

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are investigating how an Amazon delivery vehicle was stolen Tuesday afternoon after the driver left it while on his route.

Police say the rental vehicle used to deliver packages was reportedly stolen in the 3100 block of Armistead Drive at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to reports, the driver went to a house to deliver some packages, but the vehicle was gone when he went back.

Police officers worked with Amazon to track the whereabouts of the vehicle using GPS and an Amazon employee found it in the 400 block of Carver Circle 30 minutes after it was stolen.

In perhaps an odd turn of events or maybe just that touch of holiday luck, police say whoever stole the vehicle did not take anything as the packages appeared to still be inside the vehicle when it was found.

Police say the incident is a good reminder to everyone, including delivery drivers, to not leave their vehicles running even for a short period of time even if they are close by.