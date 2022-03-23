PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cannabis advocates along with rappers Kevin Gates and Three 6 Mafia are convening in Portsmouth in April.

Aptly scheduled for April 20, some of the most recognizable cannabis advocates in police, business and entertainment will converge at the Rennaisance Hotel and the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth.

The High Tide Cannabis Summit aims to bring community members from all walks of life together and “elevate the conversation around cannabis.”

The event will feature informative sessions on topics including medicinal breakthroughs, criminal justice, agriculture and economic development.

The event begins at 11 a.m. on April 20 with most of the events happening at the Rennaisance Hotel.

The schedule for the summit is as follows:

11p.m. -12 p.m. (Doors open)

12 p.m. -12:45 p.m. (Criminal Justice Reform and Re-entry)

1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. (Cannabis – Buds Making Millions)

2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. (Flower Power – Cannabis, Health, and Wellness)

3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Grow Your Legacy – Hosted by The Smokers Club)

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Business Mixer)

The event ends with a performance from Three 6 Mafia, Kevin Gates, Smoke DZA, and DJ Canrock at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Get your tickets here.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.