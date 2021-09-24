High school student arrested, charged after threatening Manor High School in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a local high school student after they made threats against Manor High School on social media.

Investigators say the student posted the following message online:

Portsmouth Police, in conjunction with Newport News Police, identified the suspect who was arrested and charged with threats of death or bodily injury on school property.

Police say that is a Class 5 Felony and the student’s parents have been made aware of the charges.

The suspect has been identified as a Portsmouth high school student.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.